Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RPID opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

RPID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.