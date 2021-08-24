Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranpak currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Ranpak stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -223.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 345.2% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,726,000 after buying an additional 308,389 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after buying an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,550,000 after buying an additional 173,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

