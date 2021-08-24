Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranpak has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

PACK stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ranpak by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

