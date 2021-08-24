Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $12.88 on Monday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

