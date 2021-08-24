Raiden Network Token Market Cap Achieves $35.99 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $35.99 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.65 or 0.00491103 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.