Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $253,763.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00124752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00154242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,088.75 or 0.99937688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.00985868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.51 or 0.06568141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,892,127 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

