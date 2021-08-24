Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

