Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QIPT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

