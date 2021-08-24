Quantstamp Market Cap Reaches $33.99 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $33.99 million and $590,134.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00798512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00100149 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.