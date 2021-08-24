Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 542.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $186,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

