Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 542.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
