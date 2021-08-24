Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,767 shares of company stock worth $9,528,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Qualys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $23,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.12. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

