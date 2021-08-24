Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 811,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.