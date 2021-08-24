QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0407 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 4% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $370,323.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00124752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00154242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,088.75 or 0.99937688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.00985868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.51 or 0.06568141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

