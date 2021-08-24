Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 276.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

