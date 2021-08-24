Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

