Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,146.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $11.14 or 0.00023190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $9,146.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00155035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,199.30 or 1.00353917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.28 or 0.00993733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.32 or 0.06640368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

