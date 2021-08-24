Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,133. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $908,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

