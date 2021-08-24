Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 3,957 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSA opened at $321.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.11. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $203.49 and a 52 week high of $326.44. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Public Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Public Storage by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

