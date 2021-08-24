Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 3,957 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PSA opened at $321.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.11. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $203.49 and a 52 week high of $326.44. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Public Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Public Storage by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.