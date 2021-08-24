Public Mint Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,652.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $45,652.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

