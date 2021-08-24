PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) versus The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Financial Contrast

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3 5 1 0 1.78

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.41 $1.20 billion N/A N/A The Toronto-Dominion Bank $39.92 billion 3.11 $8.85 billion $3.99 17.09

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A The Toronto-Dominion Bank 29.12% 14.12% 0.74%

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, import and export, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,714 office networks and 13,217 ATM networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

