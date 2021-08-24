PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $430,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $420.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.23. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $290.44 and a 52 week high of $421.55.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

