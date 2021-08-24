Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.