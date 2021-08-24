Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.20 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. Proton has a market cap of $27.20 million and $13.43 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.00815769 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

