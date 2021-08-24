Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 23rd

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

