Project-X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Project-X has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Project-X has a market capitalization of $2,386.69 and approximately $4.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for approximately $30,495.35 or 0.62854361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00125886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00158223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.16 or 1.00226069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.45 or 0.00998516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06640527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

