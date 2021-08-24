Project Inverse Hits 1-Day Volume of $396,753.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $569,098.99 and $396,753.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00159685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,963.57 or 0.99738893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.00 or 0.01010350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.03 or 0.06736436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.