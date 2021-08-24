Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

MLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $25.85 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

