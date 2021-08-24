Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 61.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

