Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $66.87. 837,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,655. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

