Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $3,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $41.71.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.