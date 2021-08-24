Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $224,000 in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,783,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

AKRO opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,430 shares of company stock worth $1,911,901 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

