Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $209,000 in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.