Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

EVRI stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

