Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,046 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 87,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

