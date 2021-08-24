Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

