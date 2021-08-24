Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.