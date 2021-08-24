Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.71. 195,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.