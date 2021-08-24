Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,383,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Precigen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,917,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,191,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,017,986 shares of company stock worth $13,647,614. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.