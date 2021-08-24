PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

