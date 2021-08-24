Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Pool worth $116,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $474.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.