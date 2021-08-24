PolkaCover Market Cap Hits $4.70 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $247,641.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.12 or 0.99738281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01006606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.38 or 0.06808908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

