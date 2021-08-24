Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,491 ($19.48) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,393.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

