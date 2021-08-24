PlotX Price Tops $0.0847 on Major Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $723,308.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlotX has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00791320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00098182 BTC.

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

