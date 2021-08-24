Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

PLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $653.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,410,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 137,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

