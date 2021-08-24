Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Cap of $213,984.15

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Playkey has a total market cap of $213,984.15 and approximately $126,559.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00055839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00789173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00097575 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

