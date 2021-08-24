Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III Buys 1,000 Shares

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.77, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $6,337,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

