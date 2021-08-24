PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3,529.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,999,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.