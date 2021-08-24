Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

