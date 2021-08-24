Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile
