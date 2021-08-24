Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 184.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

