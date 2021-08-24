Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $273,000 Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

