Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $358.09 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $364.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $2,419,789.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

